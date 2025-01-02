Blues Power: 2025-01-02

  1. Nico Wayne Toussaint – I was Wrong
  2. Roy Buchanan – Roy’s Bluz
  3. Canned Heat – Turpentine Moan
  4. Mississippi John Hurt – Got the Blues (Can’t Be Satisfied)
  5. Walk That Walk – Put a Hump in Your Back
  6. Ash Wexley – Devil’s Brew
  7. Giles Robson & John Primer – Blow Wind Blow
  8. King Bee & the Stingers – Where Were You?
  9. The Giants – Late Night Studio Blues
  10. Little Feat – Why People Like That
  11. Hop Wilson & His Chickens – Chicken Stuff
  12. John Lee Hooker – Pouring Down Rain
  13. Blind Willie McTell – Last Dime Blues
  14. 63 Deluxe – The Waiting Room
  15. Randy Mcallister – Surprise!!!
  16. Samantha Fish with Eric Gales & Christone Kingfish Ingram – I Put a Spell on You
  17. Beretta Sullivan – I’ll Confess
  18. Ed Alstrom – Great Notch –
  19. Barbarella And The Boogie Blues – Father Forgive Me
  20. David Vest & Terry Robb – Nehalem Shuffle
