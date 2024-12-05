Blues Power: 2024-12-05

  1. ZZ Top – Just Got Back From Baby’s
  2. Delbert McClinton – Gotta Get It Worked On
  3. Nick Curran and the Nitelifes – Lonesome Whistle Blues
  4. Eva Carboni – Another Blues Song
  5. The Backsliders – Taxpayer Blues
  6. The Little Red Rooster Blues Band – Drinkin’ Wine On My Dime
  7. Cole & Ward – Midnight Motorway Blues
  8. Travis Bowlin – Lost Her Damn Mind
  9. Misty Blues – Weepin’ Willow Blues
  10. Lead Belly – Alabama Bound
  11. George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Delaware Slide
  12. The Red Devils – Automatic
  13. George Harmonica Smith – Someday You’re Gonna Learn (To Treat Me Right)
  14. Sugar Brown – Mama’s Moving On
  15. Kerry B Ryan – Lonely Man Blues
  16. Amos Milburn – One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer
  17. Jerron Paxton – Brown Bear Blues
  18. Greg Izor – Please Understand (Feat. The Royal We)
  19. Muireann Bradley – Delia
  20. Quique Gomez, Little Charlie Baty, Kid Andersen, Alexander Pettersen – Spaniard of the Backyard
