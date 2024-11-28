Blues Power: 2024-11-28

  1. Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers – Warm Tones
  2. Lynwood Slim – Tried To Call You
  3. Toby Walker – Good Liquor
  4. Quique Gomez, Little Charlie Baty, Kid Andersen, Alexander Pettersen – I Believe in Music
  5. Sugar Brown – Grim Reaper
  6. Terry Marshall and Friend – I Got All You Need
  7. Jade Macrae – Out Of Sight
  8. Wyly Bigger – Always Been A Maybe
  9. Ian Siegal meets Johnny Mastro – Don’t Cry No More
  10. Rory Gallagher – You Upset Me Baby (With Albert King)
  11. Nathan James & Ben Hernandez – You Better Learn
  12. The Nightowls – Down on my Knees
  13. Mudslide Charley – Almost Through
  14. Pepper Creek Revival – They Say It Don’t Snow Hard In Memphis
  15. Warren Haynes – You Ain’t Above Me
  16. Jerron Paxton – Baby Days Blues
  17. John Brennan – Nothin’ to Lose
  18. Cole & Ward – Food off my Table
  19. 63 Deluxe – I Say
  20. Nick Charles – Cannonball Rag
