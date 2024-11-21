Blues Power: 2024-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2024

  1. Mikey Junior – Old Enough to Know
  2. Paul Lamb & The King Snakes – Down The Road
  3. Little Willie John – You Hurt Me
  4. Ian Siegal meets Johnny Mastro – No Mercy
  5. Nick Charles – My Father’s Books
  6. Greg Izor – Once Was Enough
  7. Misty Blues – Jack O’ Diamonds
  8. The Honey Badgers – Shakin’
  9. The Honey Badgers – Back to the Blues
  10. The Honey Badgers – Why Wont You Go Away
  11. Otis Grand – You hurt me
  12. Carmen Taylor – Ding Dong
  13. Wyly Bigger – Weekend Behavior
  14. Terry Marshall – Long Grey Mare
  15. Kris Rab – Sweet and Loving Woman
  16. Rick Holmstrom – Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2024-11-21

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-11-21

Current track

Title

Artist