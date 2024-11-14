Blues Power: 2024-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2024

  1. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah!
  2. Willie Nix – Try Me One More Time
  3. B.B King – – When Your Baby Packs Up And Goes
  4. Gary Primich – Daddy Let Me Hitch A Ride
  5. Mikey Junior – Brown Derby Liquor
  6. Greg Izor – All The Same (Feat. The Royal We)
  7. Blue Moon Marquee – Red Dust Rising
  8. Sammy Kershaw – Be Careful With A Fool
  9. Catfish Keith – My Creole Belle
  10. Guitar Jack Wargo – Say You Love Me Do
  11. The Nightowls – Well of Sorrow
  12. Lonnie Mack – Suzie-Q
  13. Roy Buchanan – I’m Evil
  14. Geoff Achison – Rule The World
  15. The Bluesbones – Find Me A Woman
  16. CW Ayon – Been A Long Time
  17. Pepper Creek Revival with Kelly Auty – Sunshine In My Pocket
  18. Eleanor Ellis – C C & O
  19. Charlie A’Court, Lloyd Spiegel*, Suzie Vinnick – Blood from a Stone
  20. Muireann Bradley – Frankie
  21. The Walters – My Kind of Lovin’
  22. James Cotton – Jimmy’s Jump
