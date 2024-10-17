Blues Power: 2024-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2024

  1. Chad Rupp & The Sugar Roots – She Is The One
  2. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Can’t Let These Blues Go
  3. Junior Watson – One Night with You
  4. Junior Watson – A Shot in the Dark (feat. Alabama Mike)
  5. Dennis Herrera – Mean Ole Texas Shuffle Remix
  6. Eddie 9V – Red River
  7. Frank Sultana – Yeah the Blues Feels Alright
  8. Al Lerman – I Heard That Lonesome Whistle
  9. Sammy Kershaw – Spending Cabbage
  10. Karski Daly Blues Band – Born In Chicago
  11. Eric Bibb – Make A Change (Chains & Free)
  12. Muireann Bradley – Vestapol
  13. Kilborn Alley – ‘Rents House Boogie
  14. Junior Watson – Cool Evening
  15. McKinley James – Call me Lonesome
  16. Muireann Bradley – Police Dog Blues
  17. Fred Kaplan – Gumbo Grinder
  18. Bywater Call – Roll
  19. Garry Allen – Old Bloke Blues
  20. James Cotton – Hold Me in Your Arms
  21. Junior Watson – Happy Hoppy
  22. William Clarke with Junior Watson – Musta Been Jelly
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2024-10-17

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-10-17

Current track

Title

Artist