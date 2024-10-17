Blues Power: 2024-10-17

- Chad Rupp & The Sugar Roots – She Is The One
- Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – Can’t Let These Blues Go
- Junior Watson – One Night with You
- Junior Watson – A Shot in the Dark (feat. Alabama Mike)
- Dennis Herrera – Mean Ole Texas Shuffle Remix
- Eddie 9V – Red River
- Frank Sultana – Yeah the Blues Feels Alright
- Al Lerman – I Heard That Lonesome Whistle
- Sammy Kershaw – Spending Cabbage
- Karski Daly Blues Band – Born In Chicago
- Eric Bibb – Make A Change (Chains & Free)
- Muireann Bradley – Vestapol
- Kilborn Alley – ‘Rents House Boogie
- Junior Watson – Cool Evening
- McKinley James – Call me Lonesome
- Muireann Bradley – Police Dog Blues
- Fred Kaplan – Gumbo Grinder
- Bywater Call – Roll
- Garry Allen – Old Bloke Blues
- James Cotton – Hold Me in Your Arms
- Junior Watson – Happy Hoppy
- William Clarke with Junior Watson – Musta Been Jelly
