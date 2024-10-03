Blues Power: 2024-10-03

- The Nightowls – Fine Lovely Lover
- Roy Rogers – Crescent Steps
- Albert Collins & Barrelhouse – Honey Hush
- JD Simo & Luther Dickinson – Street People
- Eric Bibb – Everybodys Got A Right
- Duke Robillard – You Got Money
- Jontavious Willis – Charlie Brown Blues
- Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need
- Vasti Jackson – Online Love Affair
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – Accept My Love
- Eddy Boyle – Tin Sandwhich Extra Helping
- Albert Collins & The Icebreakers – Brick
- Chris Cain – My Baby Wants to Leave Me
- Paul & the Road – Mr Burnside
- Dave Blight with Mick Kidd – So Where are you Now?
- Mick Clarke – Dirty Work
- Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – In God We Trust
- Ruthie Foster – Done (Feat. Larkin Poe)
- Errol Linton – Love Is Strong
- Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way
- Albert Collins & Barrelhouse – Frosty
