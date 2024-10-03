Blues Power: 2024-10-03

Written by on October 3, 2024

  1. The Nightowls – Fine Lovely Lover
  2. Roy Rogers – Crescent Steps
  3. Albert Collins & Barrelhouse – Honey Hush
  4. JD Simo & Luther Dickinson – Street People
  5. Eric Bibb – Everybodys Got A Right
  6. Duke Robillard – You Got Money
  7. Jontavious Willis – Charlie Brown Blues
  8. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need
  9. Vasti Jackson – Online Love Affair
  10. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Accept My Love
  11. Eddy Boyle – Tin Sandwhich Extra Helping
  12. Albert Collins & The Icebreakers – Brick
  13. Chris Cain – My Baby Wants to Leave Me
  14. Paul & the Road – Mr Burnside
  15. Dave Blight with Mick Kidd – So Where are you Now?
  16. Mick Clarke – Dirty Work
  17. Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – In God We Trust
  18. Ruthie Foster – Done (Feat. Larkin Poe)
  19. Errol Linton – Love Is Strong
  20. Vanessa Collier – Do It My Own Way
  21. Albert Collins & Barrelhouse – Frosty
