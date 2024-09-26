Blues Power: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. Charlie Musselwhite – River Hip Mama
  2. Rick Holmstrom – Kronky Tonk
  3. Eddie Boyd – The Big Boat
  4. Ed “Fats” Hudson – Fat’s Hard Luck Blues
  5. Ronnie Baker Brooks – I Got To Make You Mine
  6. Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Talkin’ Bout Politics
  7. Mitch Woods – Mr. Boogie’s back in Town
  8. Bruce Katz Band – Blues Before Sunrise
  9. Mick Clarke – Just Dropped In
  10. Vasti Jackson – Plus Size
  11. Tommy Louis – The Hurt is on
  12. The Royal Hawk & His Orchestra – I Wonder Why
  13. Eric Clapton – Snake Drive
  14. Oscar LaDell & The Night Owls – Played for a Fool
  15. King Bee & the Stingers – Bad Things
  16. Diz And The Doormen – Blue Gene Jump
  17. Shelby Kemp – Down The Dirt Road Blues
  18. Dave Duncan – Welcome to the Neighbourhood
  19. Tab Benoit – Overdue
  20. Rune Robert Friis – Gin Gin Mule
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2024-09-26

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-09-26

Current track

Title

Artist