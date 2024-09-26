Blues Power: 2024-09-26

- Charlie Musselwhite – River Hip Mama
- Rick Holmstrom – Kronky Tonk
- Eddie Boyd – The Big Boat
- Ed “Fats” Hudson – Fat’s Hard Luck Blues
- Ronnie Baker Brooks – I Got To Make You Mine
- Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Talkin’ Bout Politics
- Mitch Woods – Mr. Boogie’s back in Town
- Bruce Katz Band – Blues Before Sunrise
- Mick Clarke – Just Dropped In
- Vasti Jackson – Plus Size
- Tommy Louis – The Hurt is on
- The Royal Hawk & His Orchestra – I Wonder Why
- Eric Clapton – Snake Drive
- Oscar LaDell & The Night Owls – Played for a Fool
- King Bee & the Stingers – Bad Things
- Diz And The Doormen – Blue Gene Jump
- Shelby Kemp – Down The Dirt Road Blues
- Dave Duncan – Welcome to the Neighbourhood
- Tab Benoit – Overdue
- Rune Robert Friis – Gin Gin Mule
Reader's opinions