Blues Power: 2024-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2024

  1. Jontavious Willis – Lost Ball
  2. Freddie King – I Love The Woman
  3. Enrico Crivellaro, Finis Tasby & James Harman – Makin’ Money
  4. Dickey Betts – The Blues Ain’t Nothing
  5. Piper and The Hard Times – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  6. Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Just A Man
  7. Duke Robillard – Give Me Back My Money
  8. Vaneese Thomas – The Last Thing On My Mind
  9. Errol Linton – Bo Diddit
  10. Frank Sultana – Hell or High Water Revisited
  11. Freddie King – In The Open
  12. Bobby Bland – Don’t Want No Woman
  13. Charlie Musselwhite – Homeless Child
  14. Blind Dog Taylor & The Healers – Blues By The Exit Light
  15. Tab Benoit – Watching the Gators Roll In
  16. Otilia Donaire – Tired of Loving You
  17. Freddie King – Double Eyed Whammy
  18. Seth Lee Jones – Outta My Mind
  19. Khalif Wailin’ Walter – Baby, Please Lie To Me
  20. Will Jackson – Another Song About A Broken Heart
  21. Freddie King – Bossa Nova Blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2024-09-05

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-09-05

Current track

Title

Artist