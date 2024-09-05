Blues Power: 2024-09-05

- Jontavious Willis – Lost Ball
- Freddie King – I Love The Woman
- Enrico Crivellaro, Finis Tasby & James Harman – Makin’ Money
- Dickey Betts – The Blues Ain’t Nothing
- Piper and The Hard Times – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Just A Man
- Duke Robillard – Give Me Back My Money
- Vaneese Thomas – The Last Thing On My Mind
- Errol Linton – Bo Diddit
- Frank Sultana – Hell or High Water Revisited
- Freddie King – In The Open
- Bobby Bland – Don’t Want No Woman
- Charlie Musselwhite – Homeless Child
- Blind Dog Taylor & The Healers – Blues By The Exit Light
- Tab Benoit – Watching the Gators Roll In
- Otilia Donaire – Tired of Loving You
- Freddie King – Double Eyed Whammy
- Seth Lee Jones – Outta My Mind
- Khalif Wailin’ Walter – Baby, Please Lie To Me
- Will Jackson – Another Song About A Broken Heart
- Freddie King – Bossa Nova Blues
Reader's opinions