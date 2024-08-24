Blues Power: 2024-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2024

  1. Mojo Dingo – Sweet Little Darling
  2. John Littlejohn – How Much More Long
  3. Doyle Bramhall – Maudie
  4. Arbuckle & Long – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me
  5. Diana Braithwaite & Chris Whiteley – Mean Old Frisco Blues
  6. Mark Hummel – Ghosted
  7. Frank Sultana – My Baby the Party Song
  8. Chris Wilson – Go Go Gaugin
  9. Canned Heat – Same All Over
  10. Lester Davenport – Bad Treatment
  11. Billy Boy Arnold – You’ve Got Me Wrong
  12. Tab Benoit – The Ghost of Gatemouth Brown
  13. Seth Lee Jones – Bird Of Paradise
  14. Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-24

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-08-24

Current track

Title

Artist