Blues Power: 2024-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2024

  1. Mississippi MacDonald – I Was Wrong
  2. North Mississippi Allstars – Drop Down Mama
  3. Big Bill Broonzy – Whiskey And Good Time Blues
  4. Blind John Davis – Rockin Chair Boogie
  5. Phil Coyne and The Wayward Aces – Summertime
  6. Guy Davis – Little David Play On Your Harp
  7. Jesse Redwing – Monkey Man
  8. Colin James – I’m Still Alive
  9. Big Bill Broonzy and Washboard Sam – Romance Without Finance
  10. Albert Castiglia Band – You Were Wrong (Feat. Jimmy Carpenter & Jim Pugh)
  11. Sean Costello – Moanin’ For Molasses
  12. Charley Jordan – Keep it Clean
  13. W.C. Clark – Come Back
  14. June Core – – Were You There? (feat. John Blues Boyd & Charlie Musselwhite)
  15. Mark Hummel – Broken Heart (feat. Junior Watson)
  16. Big Bill Broonzy – I Can’t Be Satisfied
  17. Chris Cain – Good Intentions
  18. Shemekia Copeland – Wine O’Clock
  19. Damon Fowler – My Brother My Friend
  20. Ivan Strunin – Coquette
