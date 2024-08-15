Blues Power: 2024-08-15

- Mississippi MacDonald – I Was Wrong
- North Mississippi Allstars – Drop Down Mama
- Big Bill Broonzy – Whiskey And Good Time Blues
- Blind John Davis – Rockin Chair Boogie
- Phil Coyne and The Wayward Aces – Summertime
- Guy Davis – Little David Play On Your Harp
- Jesse Redwing – Monkey Man
- Colin James – I’m Still Alive
- Big Bill Broonzy and Washboard Sam – Romance Without Finance
- Albert Castiglia Band – You Were Wrong (Feat. Jimmy Carpenter & Jim Pugh)
- Sean Costello – Moanin’ For Molasses
- Charley Jordan – Keep it Clean
- W.C. Clark – Come Back
- June Core – – Were You There? (feat. John Blues Boyd & Charlie Musselwhite)
- Mark Hummel – Broken Heart (feat. Junior Watson)
- Big Bill Broonzy – I Can’t Be Satisfied
- Chris Cain – Good Intentions
- Shemekia Copeland – Wine O’Clock
- Damon Fowler – My Brother My Friend
- Ivan Strunin – Coquette
