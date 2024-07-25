Blues Power: 2024-07-25

Written by on July 25, 2024

  1. John Mayall – Ridin’ on the L&N
  2. John Mayall – All Your Love
  3. John Mayall – Key to Love
  4. John Mayall – Sonny Boy Blow
  5. John Mayall – The Bear
  6. Shemekia Copeland – Tough Mother
  7. Chicago Blues Lifters – Fire, Fire, Fire
  8. Jubu Smith – Carrol Drive
  9. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues
  10. Markety Blues Ric Latina Project – Can’t Let you Go
  11. John Mayall – Walking on Sunset
  12. John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Someday After a While
  13. John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Blues for Lost Days
  14. Aika Ono – Let’s Go Out
  15. Mojo Blues Band – Why Did you Go Last Night
  16. Karen Lawrence – The Blues is Back
  17. SirJo Cocchi & Balta Bordoy – Good Smelling Woman
  18. John Mayall – It’s so Tough
  19. John Mayall – The Sun is Shining Down
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Follow The Sound: 2024-07-25

Current track

Title

Artist