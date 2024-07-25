Blues Power: 2024-07-25

- John Mayall – Ridin’ on the L&N
- John Mayall – All Your Love
- John Mayall – Key to Love
- John Mayall – Sonny Boy Blow
- John Mayall – The Bear
- Shemekia Copeland – Tough Mother
- Chicago Blues Lifters – Fire, Fire, Fire
- Jubu Smith – Carrol Drive
- Eden Brent – Getaway Blues
- Markety Blues Ric Latina Project – Can’t Let you Go
- John Mayall – Walking on Sunset
- John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Someday After a While
- John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers – Blues for Lost Days
- Aika Ono – Let’s Go Out
- Mojo Blues Band – Why Did you Go Last Night
- Karen Lawrence – The Blues is Back
- SirJo Cocchi & Balta Bordoy – Good Smelling Woman
- John Mayall – It’s so Tough
- John Mayall – The Sun is Shining Down
Reader's opinions