Blues Power: 2024-06-27

- Chris Cain – Still Drinking Straight Tequila
- Rory Gallagher – A Million Miles away
- Barrelhouse Chuck & Kim Wilson’s Allstars – Stockyard Blues
- The McNamarr Project – Baby I love You
- Sam Joyner – It’s That Mojo That Makes Me Stay
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan – I Can’t Quit You Baby
- Eden Brent – Gas Pumping Man
- Curtis Salgado – Better Things to Lie About
- SirJo Cocchi & Balta Bordoy – Love and Pain Blues
- Lowell Fulson – Blues Pain
- Mad Dog Sheffield – I Got Fever (Wicked Fever)
- William Clarke – Saint or Sinner
- Rod Piazza & The Mighy Flyers – Ain’t Nothing Happening
- San Pedro Slim – I Quit
- Damon Fowler – Misery Loves Company
- Lara Price – Evidence
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Don’t Make No Sense
- Sauce Boss – Stop Breaking Down
- Sierra Green & The Giants – Get Low Down
- San Pedro Slim – Scotch & Water in a Bucket
