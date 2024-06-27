Blues Power: 2024-06-27

  1. Chris Cain – Still Drinking Straight Tequila
  2. Rory Gallagher – A Million Miles away
  3. Barrelhouse Chuck & Kim Wilson’s Allstars – Stockyard Blues
  4. The McNamarr Project – Baby I love You
  5. Sam Joyner – It’s That Mojo That Makes Me Stay
  6. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  7. Eden Brent – Gas Pumping Man
  8. Curtis Salgado – Better Things to Lie About
  9. SirJo Cocchi & Balta Bordoy – Love and Pain Blues
  10. Lowell Fulson – Blues Pain
  11. Mad Dog Sheffield – I Got Fever (Wicked Fever)
  12. William Clarke – Saint or Sinner
  13. Rod Piazza & The Mighy Flyers – Ain’t Nothing Happening
  14. San Pedro Slim – I Quit
  15. Damon Fowler – Misery Loves Company
  16. Lara Price – Evidence
  17. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Don’t Make No Sense
  18. Sauce Boss – Stop Breaking Down
  19. Sierra Green & The Giants – Get Low Down
  20. San Pedro Slim – Scotch & Water in a Bucket
