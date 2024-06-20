Blues Power: 2024-06-20

  1. 63 Deluxe – Red Light
  2. Jody Williams – Monkey Business
  3. Snooky Pryor – (Real) Fine Boogie – Pitch A Boogie Woogie
  4. Tampa Red – It’s Good Like That
  5. Sierra Green & the Giants – He Called Me Baby
  6. Damon Fowler – That Ain’t Love
  7. Smokey Wilson – Too Drunk to Drive
  8. Dean Edgecombe & The Seventh Sons – The Wild Card Shuffle
  9. Sugaray Rayford – Failing Upwards
  10. Tab Benoit – If I Could Quit You
  11. Pete Cornelius Band – Sump Oil City
  12. Mississippi Fred McDowell – 61 Highway
  13. Sleepy John Estes – The Girl I Love, She Got Long Curly Hair
  14. John Lee “Sonny Boy” Williamson – Sloppy Drunk Blues
  15. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – Evil
  16. Lara Price – Things Ain’t Everything
  17. Sauce Boss – Little Rhythm and Blues
  18. Dennis Wilson – The Blues Just Got Sadder
  19. John Lee Hooker – Heartaches and Misery
  20. Johnny Burgin – Older and Wiser
  21. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – Matt’s Shuffle
