Blues Power: 2024-06-06

  1. Curtis Salgado – You Give the Blues a Bad Name
  2. Jimmy Rogers – Rock this house-
  3. Chris Finnen – Every Dog has its Day
  4. Dempsey Crenshaw & Danny Banda – The Blues Brought Me Through
  5. 63 Deluxe – Did You Really Think?
  6. Cryin’ Out Loud – If You’re Gonna Leave
  7. Dean Edgecombe & The Seventh Sons – Somebody Stole My Lightening
  8. Noé Socha – Noé’s Shuffle
  9. Jimmy Rogers – If It Ain’t Me (Who Are You Thinking Of)
  10. Charlie Musselwhite – Help Me
  11. Holler & the Bones – Light On
  12. The Honey Badgers – Since You’ve Been Mine
  13. Doug MacLeod – Fine lookin’ Sugar
  14. Celso Salim & Darryl Carriere – In Your Arms
  15. Paul Kaye – Sweet Honey Hole
  16. Gary Cain – Pretty
  17. Toronzo Cannon – Him
  18. Arne Skage – Comeback on the Wayback
  19. The Wicked Lo-Down – Kill Me or Keep Me
  20. Shades of Blue – Untitled Instrumental
