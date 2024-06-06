Blues Power: 2024-06-06

- Curtis Salgado – You Give the Blues a Bad Name
- Jimmy Rogers – Rock this house-
- Chris Finnen – Every Dog has its Day
- Dempsey Crenshaw & Danny Banda – The Blues Brought Me Through
- 63 Deluxe – Did You Really Think?
- Cryin’ Out Loud – If You’re Gonna Leave
- Dean Edgecombe & The Seventh Sons – Somebody Stole My Lightening
- Noé Socha – Noé’s Shuffle
- Jimmy Rogers – If It Ain’t Me (Who Are You Thinking Of)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Help Me
- Holler & the Bones – Light On
- The Honey Badgers – Since You’ve Been Mine
- Doug MacLeod – Fine lookin’ Sugar
- Celso Salim & Darryl Carriere – In Your Arms
- Paul Kaye – Sweet Honey Hole
- Gary Cain – Pretty
- Toronzo Cannon – Him
- Arne Skage – Comeback on the Wayback
- The Wicked Lo-Down – Kill Me or Keep Me
- Shades of Blue – Untitled Instrumental
Reader's opinions