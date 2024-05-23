Blues Power: 2024-05-23

- Toronzo Cannon – My Woman Loves me too Much
- Willie Dixon – I Can’t Quit you Baby
- Tommy McClennan – Brownskin Girl
- Noe Socha – 2 Train Blues
- Jeff Pitchell – Meet me with your Black Drawers on
- The Taj Mahal Swingin’ Sextet – Mean Old World
- Gary Cain – Resting on my Mind
- Eddie Cotton – Under the Cover of Darkness
- Shane Pacey Trio – Have Mercy
- 11 Guys Quartet – Rockin’ the Blues
- Floyd Dixon – Milky White Way
- John Scofield – Motherless Child
- Jon Cleary – Pony Boy
- Zakiya Hooker – In the Mood
- Cedric Burnside – Smile
- The Honey Badgers – What You Do
- Dillion James – Craving
- Kaliopi & the Blues Messengers – Dirty Mother Fur Ya
- Stuff – Foots
Reader's opinions