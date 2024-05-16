Blues Power: 2024-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2024

  1. The Taj Mahal Swinging Sextet – Mailbox Blues
  2. Little Brother Montgomery – A & B Blues
  3. Jerry “Boogie” McCain – Potato Patch
  4. Ike & Tina Turner – I Know (You don’t Love me no More)
  5. Zakiya Hooker – One Step Two
  6. Nicholas Alexander – Dial Your Number
  7. Paul Kaye – Boogie Woogie Dance
  8. Stevie and the Blue Flames – Unemployment Blues
  9. I Shot a Man – Roll and Flow
  10. JP Soars – The Good Lord Will Provide
  11. Suedan – Samp Funk
  12. Dutch Tilders – Bad Books
  13. Tampa Red – Meanmistreater Blues
  14. St Louis Jimmy – I Sit up all Night
  15. Bobby Little – Fast Food Mama
  16. Mike Clark Band – Turn Away
  17. Junior Watson – Lucky Ticket
  18. Johnny Burgin – I was Right the First Time
  19. Shane Pacey Trio – Time Heals
  20. Nick Gravenites with Pete Sears – Poor Boy
  21. The Flaming Mudcats – Satan’s Grip
  22. 11 Guys Quartet – Jokers Blues
