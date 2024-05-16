Blues Power: 2024-05-16

- The Taj Mahal Swinging Sextet – Mailbox Blues
- Little Brother Montgomery – A & B Blues
- Jerry “Boogie” McCain – Potato Patch
- Ike & Tina Turner – I Know (You don’t Love me no More)
- Zakiya Hooker – One Step Two
- Nicholas Alexander – Dial Your Number
- Paul Kaye – Boogie Woogie Dance
- Stevie and the Blue Flames – Unemployment Blues
- I Shot a Man – Roll and Flow
- JP Soars – The Good Lord Will Provide
- Suedan – Samp Funk
- Dutch Tilders – Bad Books
- Tampa Red – Meanmistreater Blues
- St Louis Jimmy – I Sit up all Night
- Bobby Little – Fast Food Mama
- Mike Clark Band – Turn Away
- Junior Watson – Lucky Ticket
- Johnny Burgin – I was Right the First Time
- Shane Pacey Trio – Time Heals
- Nick Gravenites with Pete Sears – Poor Boy
- The Flaming Mudcats – Satan’s Grip
- 11 Guys Quartet – Jokers Blues
