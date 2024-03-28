Blues Power: 2024-03-28

- Eric Bibb – Whole World’s got the Blues
- Dutch Tilders – Next in Line
- Gary Smith – About to Lose your Clown
- The Flaming Mudcats – Smoke and Mirrors
- Ray Bonneville – Even with Time
- Otis Grand – Whole Lotta Lovin’
- Canned Heat – Goin’ to Heaven (in a Pontiac)
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Ninety Nine
- Tab Benoit – Too Many Dirty Dishes
- Don Morrison – Happy Birthday to me
- Austin Jimmy Murphy – My Baby Lives so Far Away from me
- Bex Marshall – Fortuna
- Bedford Slim – Throw all my Silver away
- John Clifton – Bad Trip
- One Dime Band – Gator in my Pond
- Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Somewhere Else
- Patti Parks – DJ Boogie
- Otis Grand – Burnley City Limits
Reader's opinions