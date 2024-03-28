Blues Power: 2024-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2024

  1. Eric Bibb – Whole World’s got the Blues
  2. Dutch Tilders – Next in Line
  3. Gary Smith – About to Lose your Clown
  4. The Flaming Mudcats – Smoke and Mirrors
  5. Ray Bonneville – Even with Time
  6. Otis Grand – Whole Lotta Lovin’
  7. Canned Heat – Goin’ to Heaven (in a Pontiac)
  8. Sonny Boy Williamson – Ninety Nine
  9. Tab Benoit – Too Many Dirty Dishes
  10. Don Morrison – Happy Birthday to me
  11. Austin Jimmy Murphy – My Baby Lives so Far Away from me
  12. Bex Marshall – Fortuna
  13. Bedford Slim – Throw all my Silver away
  14. John Clifton – Bad Trip
  15. One Dime Band – Gator in my Pond
  16. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Somewhere Else
  17. Patti Parks – DJ Boogie
  18. Otis Grand – Burnley City Limits
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-03-28

Current track

Title

Artist