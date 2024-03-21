Blues Power: 2024-03-21

  1. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – I Finally Hit the Bottom
  2. Gary Primich – Goodbye Little Girl
  3. Memphis Minnie – Crazy Crying Blues
  4. Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Warm Tones
  5. Bex Marshall – Scapyard Dog
  6. Lez Karski and the Nervous Investers – Dangerous Mood
  7. Canned Heat – One Last Boogie
  8. Emanuel Casablanca – Pearl
  9. Darrel Nulisch – Pocket Full of Money
  10. Nathan Beretta – Cold as Stone
  11. Rocky Jackson – Black and Blue
  12. Ray Bonneville – South of the Blues
  13. John Clifton – Swear to God I Do
  14. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man
  15. Mike Goodreau Band – She Found me
  16. James Harman – Pick up the Slack
  17. John Cleary – Swanee River Boogie
  18. The Mighty Orq – Tequila Monday
  19. Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Sack O’ Kools
