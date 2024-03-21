Blues Power: 2024-03-21

- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats – I Finally Hit the Bottom
- Gary Primich – Goodbye Little Girl
- Memphis Minnie – Crazy Crying Blues
- Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Warm Tones
- Bex Marshall – Scapyard Dog
- Lez Karski and the Nervous Investers – Dangerous Mood
- Canned Heat – One Last Boogie
- Emanuel Casablanca – Pearl
- Darrel Nulisch – Pocket Full of Money
- Nathan Beretta – Cold as Stone
- Rocky Jackson – Black and Blue
- Ray Bonneville – South of the Blues
- John Clifton – Swear to God I Do
- Rick Vito – Cadillac Man
- Mike Goodreau Band – She Found me
- James Harman – Pick up the Slack
- John Cleary – Swanee River Boogie
- The Mighty Orq – Tequila Monday
- Rick Estrin & the Nightcats – Sack O’ Kools
