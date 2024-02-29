Blues Power: 2024-02-29

Written by on February 29, 2024

  1. Lazy Eye – Game Over
  2. Guy Forsyth – Cadillac
  3. Little Walter – I Got to Find my Baby
  4. Charlie Spand – Soon this Morning Blues
  5. Albert Cummings – Lookin’ Up
  6. Emanuel Casablanca – Visceral
  7. The Honey Badgers – The Woman I Love
  8. Sean Riley & the Water – Out All Night
  9. Delta by the Beach – 1000 Tears
  10. Nathan Beretta – Had Enough
  11. Timo Gross – Devil’s Class
  12. John Lee Hooker – Cry baby Cry
  13. Magic Dick & Jay Geils – Little Girl
  14. Mississippi John Hurt – Pay Day
  15. Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Sufferin’ Mind
  16. Mike Goodreau Band – Come Back Home
  17. Tuxeedos – Never Get Old
  18. Seth James – Maybe Someday baby
  19. Brad “Guitar” Wilson – Hound Dog
  20. Eva Carboni – Independence Street
  21. Paul Butterfield Blues band – Screamin’
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2024-02-29

Current track

Title

Artist