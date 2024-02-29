Blues Power: 2024-02-29

- Lazy Eye – Game Over
- Guy Forsyth – Cadillac
- Little Walter – I Got to Find my Baby
- Charlie Spand – Soon this Morning Blues
- Albert Cummings – Lookin’ Up
- Emanuel Casablanca – Visceral
- The Honey Badgers – The Woman I Love
- Sean Riley & the Water – Out All Night
- Delta by the Beach – 1000 Tears
- Nathan Beretta – Had Enough
- Timo Gross – Devil’s Class
- John Lee Hooker – Cry baby Cry
- Magic Dick & Jay Geils – Little Girl
- Mississippi John Hurt – Pay Day
- Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Sufferin’ Mind
- Mike Goodreau Band – Come Back Home
- Tuxeedos – Never Get Old
- Seth James – Maybe Someday baby
- Brad “Guitar” Wilson – Hound Dog
- Eva Carboni – Independence Street
- Paul Butterfield Blues band – Screamin’
