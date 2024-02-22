Blues Power: 2024-02-22

  1. Nathan Beretta – Down River
  2. The Blues band – Goin’ Back to Church
  3. Lefty Dizz – Blues Shadows
  4. The Mighty Orq – Houston Blues
  5. Katie Henry – Clear Vision
  6. Dillion James – Have a Little and Have a Good Time
  7. Sean Riley &the Water – Jump the Line
  8. The Honey Badgers – Cold and Sore
  9. Sweet Baby James & Rob Eyers – Maple Leaf Cantina
  10. Jelly Roll Kings – Jelly Roll King
  11. John Primer and Magic Slim – She’s Too Much
  12. Candye Kane – Back with my Old Friends
  13. Mike Goudreau Band – Don’t Want to go to Work
  14. Eva Carboni – That Devil Man
  15. Caroline Cotto – Stay
  16. Blues Arcadia – Here Comes the Rain
  17. Seth James – Lesson in the Pain of Love
  18. Doug Duffey and Bad – Bobody Cares About you
  19. Tinsley Ellis – Grown Ass Man
  20. Ladyva – Ladyva’s Stomp
