Blues Power: 2024-02-01

  1. Dillion James – Cash Grab
  2. Sleepy John Estes – Someday, baby
  3. Muddy Waters – I Feel So Good
  4. Magic Sam – You Belong to me
  5. Joe Louis & the Groove – First Time I saw You
  6. Travis Koester – Howl for me
  7. Frenchie Moe – Slow Down
  8. 8 Ball Aitken – Only Guiding Light
  9. The Streamliners – I Can’t Stand It
  10. Walter Trout and the Free Radicals – I Shall be Released
  11. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Driving South
  12. Chris O’Leary – My Fault
  13. Danielle Nicole – Love on my Brain
  14. Altered Five Blues Band – Whiskey Got me Married
  15. Bedford Slim – Down in the Mines
  16. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations – Your’e Gonna Hear me on the Radio
  17. Chris Finnen Band – Lill’s Strut
