Blues Power: 2024-01-18

  1. Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Bring it on Home
  2. Baby Face Leroy – Red Headed Woamn
  3. Omar and the Holwers – East Side Blues
  4. Frenchie Moe – Backup Plan
  5. Katmandu Blues Band – Immune to your Love
  6. Misty Blues – Blues on my Heels
  7. Mighty Mo Rodgers – The Chitlin Circuit
  8. Bob Corritore – The Glide
  9. Rory Gallagher – Should’ve Learnt my Lesson
  10. B.B King – A Woman Don’t Care
  11. Lonnie Johnson – She’s Only a Woman
  12. Walter Trout – Do you Still See me at All
  13. John Salem & the Macy Blues Band – High off the Hog
  14. Hank Shreve Band – Back in your Life
  15. Doug Duffey & Badd – Trapped in the Blues
  16. Mississippi Fred McDowell – I Looked into the Sun
  17. Patti Parks – I’m Sorry
  18. Omar and the Holwers – Omar’s Shuffle
