Blues Power: 2024-01-18

- Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Bring it on Home
- Baby Face Leroy – Red Headed Woamn
- Omar and the Holwers – East Side Blues
- Frenchie Moe – Backup Plan
- Katmandu Blues Band – Immune to your Love
- Misty Blues – Blues on my Heels
- Mighty Mo Rodgers – The Chitlin Circuit
- Bob Corritore – The Glide
- Rory Gallagher – Should’ve Learnt my Lesson
- B.B King – A Woman Don’t Care
- Lonnie Johnson – She’s Only a Woman
- Walter Trout – Do you Still See me at All
- John Salem & the Macy Blues Band – High off the Hog
- Hank Shreve Band – Back in your Life
- Doug Duffey & Badd – Trapped in the Blues
- Mississippi Fred McDowell – I Looked into the Sun
- Patti Parks – I’m Sorry
- Omar and the Holwers – Omar’s Shuffle
Reader's opinions