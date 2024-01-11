Blues Power: 2024-01-11

January 11, 2024

  1. Paul & the Road – The Blaming Blues
  2. Smokin’ Joe Kubek with Bnois King – Square Bizness
  3. Hop Wilson – I’m a Stranger
  4. Phil Coyne & the Wayward Aces – Brother
  5. Emma Wilson – I’ll See you in the Morning
  6. Jesse Deane-Freeman – Motor Head baby
  7. Jorg Danielson – What a Time
  8. Knock Out Greg & Blue Weather – Chokin’
  9. Mark Joseph – Deep Ellum Blues
  10. Robert Connely Farr – Prowler
  11. Kaliopi & the Blues Messengers – Black cat Blues
  12. Wentus Blues Band with Eddie Kirkland – I Don’t Need a Holiday
  13. Fiona Boyes – The Preacher
  14. Snooky Prior – Telephone Blues
  15. Samantha Fish – Chills & Fever
  16. Sandra Bouza – Burn so bright
  17. Garnetta Cromwell – I Rise with the Sun
  18. Aaron Pollock – Me and the Devil
  19. Robert Nighthawk – Lula Mae
  20. D Scott Riggs – These Hard Times will come to Pass
  21. Checkerboard Lounge – Roller Coaster
