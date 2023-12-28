Blues Power: 2023-12-28

December 28, 2023

  1. Roomful of Blues – Let’s Have a Natural Ball
  2. Sunnyland Slim – I Got to get to my Baby
  3. Bo Diddley – Little Girl
  4. Canned Heat – Drifting
  5. Phil Coyne & the Wayward Aces – FU Blues
  6. Chris O’Leary – No Rest
  7. Louis King and the liars Club – Chilli Pepper
  8. B.B and the Blues Shacks – I Go to Bed with a Worry
  9. Robin Trower – Need for you
  10. Catfish Keith – Cool Water
  11. Jonah Tolchin – Endless Highway
  12. Aaron Pollock – Damn
  13. Son Seals – Telephone Angel
  14. Kaliopi & the Blues Messengers – Troublin’ Blues
  15. Doyle Bramhall with Jimmie Vaughan – Take your Time Son
  16. Blind Joe Reynolds – Outside Woman Blues
  17. John Lee Hooker – Bus Station Blues
  18. Cedar County Cobras – Trouble no More
  19. Ash Grunwald – Ain’t my Problem
  20. D. Scott Riggs – Your’e Going to Need him on your Side
  21. French Blues All Stars – Wrong as I could be
  22. 11 Guys Quartet – Possum Blues
