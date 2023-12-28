Blues Power: 2023-12-28

- Roomful of Blues – Let’s Have a Natural Ball
- Sunnyland Slim – I Got to get to my Baby
- Bo Diddley – Little Girl
- Canned Heat – Drifting
- Phil Coyne & the Wayward Aces – FU Blues
- Chris O’Leary – No Rest
- Louis King and the liars Club – Chilli Pepper
- B.B and the Blues Shacks – I Go to Bed with a Worry
- Robin Trower – Need for you
- Catfish Keith – Cool Water
- Jonah Tolchin – Endless Highway
- Aaron Pollock – Damn
- Son Seals – Telephone Angel
- Kaliopi & the Blues Messengers – Troublin’ Blues
- Doyle Bramhall with Jimmie Vaughan – Take your Time Son
- Blind Joe Reynolds – Outside Woman Blues
- John Lee Hooker – Bus Station Blues
- Cedar County Cobras – Trouble no More
- Ash Grunwald – Ain’t my Problem
- D. Scott Riggs – Your’e Going to Need him on your Side
- French Blues All Stars – Wrong as I could be
- 11 Guys Quartet – Possum Blues
