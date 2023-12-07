Blues Power: 2023-12-07

  1. King Leo – Lord I Gotta Win One
  2. Monte Easter & His Band – Blues in the Evening
  3. Little Walter – My Baby is Sweeter
  4. Blind Willie McTell (with Kate McTell) – Searching the Desert for the Blues
  5. The Hitman Blues Band – Sunday Morning Coming Down
  6. Walter “Wolfman” Washinton – It’s Rainin’ in my Life
  7. French Blues Allstars – Going to a Party
  8. Poppa Chubby – Dirty Diesel
  9. Chris Thomas King – Mean Old World
  10. Cedar County Cobras – Poor Boy
  11. Freddie King – You Was Wrong
  12. Robert Lockwood Jr. – Selfish Ways
  13. Bondi Cigars – Some Other Man
  14. D. Scott Riggs – There Will Come a Time
  15. JP Soars – Savin’ All my Lovin’
  16. B.B and the Blues Shacks – Dead Notes
  17. B’ee – Blues with a Vengeance
  18. Cadillac George Harris – Dangerous Woman
  19. Timo Arthur – I Wish I’d Thought of That
  20. Saverio Maccne – She Was a Wonder
  21. Ash Grunwald – Good Thing
  22. Nirek Mokar & Sax Gordon Beadle – Swing and Limp
Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-12-07

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-12-07

