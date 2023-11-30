Blues Power: 2023-11-30

- Chris Thomas King – Big Grey sky
- Ike Turner – Prancin’
- Hop Wilson – Black Cat Bone
- Sly Willaims – Boot hill
- French Blues Allstars – New Flesh
- Cedar County Cobras – Shake it Right
- Jason Rici and the Bad Kind – Shipwreck
- Al Basile – Drive me Darling
- Lilly Martin – Let it Rip
- Alex lopez – Tell me
- Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
- The Streamliners – Five Aces
- Ash Grunwald – Hammer
- Bob Corritore and Friends – I’Goos as Gone
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Something in the Dirt
- Mark Joseph – Sad Mississippi Blues
Reader's opinions