Blues Power: 2023-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2023

  1. Chris Thomas King – Big Grey sky
  2. Ike Turner – Prancin’
  3. Hop Wilson – Black Cat Bone
  4. Sly Willaims – Boot hill
  5. French Blues Allstars – New Flesh
  6. Cedar County Cobras – Shake it Right
  7. Jason Rici and the Bad Kind – Shipwreck
  8. Al Basile – Drive me Darling
  9. Lilly Martin – Let it Rip
  10. Alex lopez – Tell me
  11. Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
  12. The Streamliners – Five Aces
  13. Ash Grunwald – Hammer
  14. Bob Corritore and Friends – I’Goos as Gone
  15. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Something in the Dirt
  16. Mark Joseph – Sad Mississippi Blues
