Blues Power: 2023-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2023

  1. Joe Bonamassa – It’s Hard but Fair
  2. Jimmy Rogers – Goin’ Away Baby
  3. Howlin’ Wolf – Shake for me
  4. L.C Williams with Conney’s Combo – Shout Baby Shout
  5. Deb Callahan – A Few New Tricks
  6. Kyla Brox – Beautiful Day
  7. Timo Haikarainen – Good Fats
  8. G. Love & Special Sauce – Guitar Man
  9. Mississippi Shakedown – Can we get Married Real Soon
  10. Clifton Chenier – I Believe I’ll go Back Home
  11. Robery Finlay – Lucky Day
  12. Matt Taylor Phil manning Band – Tammy
  13. Finnen, Horwood, Williams Jr – Whiff on me
  14. Persia and the George Grifsas Trio – Muddy Water
  15. Robert “Top” Thomas – Jack of Diamonds
  16. Richard Asby – Straight 8 Strut
  17. Jack’s Waterfall – Lift Your Spirit Up
  18. Sue Foley – Me and my Chauffer Blues
  19. Candice Ivory – You Can’t Rule Me
  20. Al Basile – Hooray for me (and to Hell with you)
  21. Little Junior Parker and Friends – We All Gotta Go Sometime
  22. The Count Basie Orchestra – Let’s Have a Good Time
  23. Matt’s Guitar Boogie – Matt “Guitar” Murphy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-11-16

Current track

Title

Artist