Blues Power: 2023-11-16

- Joe Bonamassa – It’s Hard but Fair
- Jimmy Rogers – Goin’ Away Baby
- Howlin’ Wolf – Shake for me
- L.C Williams with Conney’s Combo – Shout Baby Shout
- Deb Callahan – A Few New Tricks
- Kyla Brox – Beautiful Day
- Timo Haikarainen – Good Fats
- G. Love & Special Sauce – Guitar Man
- Mississippi Shakedown – Can we get Married Real Soon
- Clifton Chenier – I Believe I’ll go Back Home
- Robery Finlay – Lucky Day
- Matt Taylor Phil manning Band – Tammy
- Finnen, Horwood, Williams Jr – Whiff on me
- Persia and the George Grifsas Trio – Muddy Water
- Robert “Top” Thomas – Jack of Diamonds
- Richard Asby – Straight 8 Strut
- Jack’s Waterfall – Lift Your Spirit Up
- Sue Foley – Me and my Chauffer Blues
- Candice Ivory – You Can’t Rule Me
- Al Basile – Hooray for me (and to Hell with you)
- Little Junior Parker and Friends – We All Gotta Go Sometime
- The Count Basie Orchestra – Let’s Have a Good Time
- Matt’s Guitar Boogie – Matt “Guitar” Murphy
