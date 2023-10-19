Blues Power: 2023-10-19

- Shane Pacey Trio – Failed Hipster Blues
- The Carroll County Boys – Dizzy
- Black Ace – ‘Fore Day Creep
- Candice Ivory – World of Tropuble
- Nathan Beretta – Had Enough
- Grianne Duffy – Well Well Well
- Omar & The Howlers – No Peace in the City
- The Gig 3 – Gold Tooth
- Coco Montoya – (I’d Rather Feel) Bad About Doin’ It
- Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind – Why Don’t We Sleep on it
- Russell Ballantine – Broonzy’s Breakdown
- Big Joe Williams – Greystone Blues
- Rod Paine and the Full Time Lovers – You’ll Surely Love Again
- Blind Blake – Chmp Man Blues
- The Marshals – Witches
- Nat Myers – Trixin
- Bob Corritore and Friends – I Need a Whole Lotta Loving
- Ghalia Volt – Can’t Have it all
- Martins Aneiros band – Rain
- Jeff Michaels – Closin’ Down
- Dom Martin – Howlin’
- Shane Pacey Trio – Listen Here
