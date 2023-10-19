Blues Power: 2023-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2023

  1. Shane Pacey Trio – Failed Hipster Blues
  2. The Carroll County Boys – Dizzy
  3. Black Ace – ‘Fore Day Creep
  4. Candice Ivory – World of Tropuble
  5. Nathan Beretta – Had Enough
  6. Grianne Duffy – Well Well Well
  7. Omar & The Howlers – No Peace in the City
  8. The Gig 3 – Gold Tooth
  9. Coco Montoya – (I’d Rather Feel) Bad About Doin’ It
  10. Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind – Why Don’t We Sleep on it
  11. Russell Ballantine – Broonzy’s Breakdown
  12. Big Joe Williams – Greystone Blues
  13. Rod Paine and the Full Time Lovers – You’ll Surely Love Again
  14. Blind Blake – Chmp Man Blues
  15. The Marshals – Witches
  16. Nat Myers – Trixin
  17. Bob Corritore and Friends – I Need a Whole Lotta Loving
  18. Ghalia Volt – Can’t Have it all
  19. Martins Aneiros band – Rain
  20. Jeff Michaels – Closin’ Down
  21. Dom Martin – Howlin’
  22. Shane Pacey Trio – Listen Here
