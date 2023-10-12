Blues Power: 2023-10-12

- Kings and Associates – Tales of a Rich Girl
- Watermelon Slim and the Workers – The Wheel Man
- Bernard Allison Group – Set me Free
- Caroline Cotto – Bayou Sun
- Ghalia Volt – Hop on a Ride
- Salt Pond Poets – Yolanda
- Joanne Bro Band – Lock and Key
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Outside of this Town
- Pete Cornelius – Mile After Mile
- Frank Stokes – Take me Back
- Omar & The Howlers – Hidin’ Out in Memphis
- Edu Souza – She Makes me Move
- Ira Walker – If You Were Mine
- Bluescats – Help Me
- Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Born to be Loved
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – I’d Do It For You
- Tom Hambridge – Brother John Boogie
Reader's opinions