Blues Power: 2023-10-12

Written by on October 12, 2023

  1. Kings and Associates – Tales of a Rich Girl
  2. Watermelon Slim and the Workers – The Wheel Man
  3. Bernard Allison Group – Set me Free
  4. Caroline Cotto – Bayou Sun
  5. Ghalia Volt – Hop on a Ride
  6. Salt Pond Poets – Yolanda
  7. Joanne Bro Band – Lock and Key
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Outside of this Town
  9. Pete Cornelius – Mile After Mile
  10. Frank Stokes – Take me Back
  11. Omar & The Howlers – Hidin’ Out in Memphis
  12. Edu Souza – She Makes me Move
  13. Ira Walker – If You Were Mine
  14. Bluescats – Help Me
  15. Rod Paine & the Fulltime Lovers – Born to be Loved
  16. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – I’d Do It For You
  17. Tom Hambridge – Brother John Boogie
