Blues Power: 2023-10-05

Written by on October 5, 2023

  1. The Steve Brown Band – That’s Alright
  2. Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers – Hydramatic Woman
  3. Professor Longhair – Big Chief
  4. Matt Walker and Ashley Davies – All By Myself
  5. Joanne Broh Band – I’m in a Mood
  6. Ole Lonesome – Yvette
  7. The Wicked Lo-Down – Lockdown
  8. Chad Rupp & The Sugar Roots – Red Heads, Hair Dressers, & Chicks Named Tiffany
  9. Geoff Achison and the Soul Diggers – Sugar Sweet
  10. Little Sonny – Heay my Woman Calling
  11. R.L Burnside – Just Like a Bird Without a Feather
  12. Checkerboard Lounge – Rollercoaster
  13. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Better Angels
  14. Salt Pond Poets – Excuse me for Loving you
  15. Wentus Blues Band with Eddie Kirkland – Meet me on Sugar Hill
  16. Mathias Lattin – Lose Some Weight
  17. The Drifter Kings – Tumble Down
  18. Floyd Dixon – Love Oh Love
  19. Checkerboard Lounge – Uncivil Compliance
