Blues Power: 2023-09-28

- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
- John Lee Hooker – Have Mercy on Poor me
- Johnny Burgin – Old School Player
- Nirek Mokar & Sax Gordon – Twist a la Huchette
- Rod Pain and the Fulltime Lovers – Warm Tones
- Holler & the Bones – The Moon Hangs Over Darwin
- The A, B, C ,& D of Boogie – Low Down Dog Blues
- Rev Gary Davis – I’m So Tired of Being All Alone
- Tom Hambridge – Smarter Than I was
- Stormhorse – Dark Days are Over
- Chris Yakopcic – When it All Goes Wrong
- Mathias Lattin – Can’t Stop the Feeling
- Ira Walker – Be Alone
- Chad Rupp & The Sugar Roots – Easy Money
- Granvil Poynter – T Bird A Go Go
