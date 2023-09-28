Blues Power: 2023-09-28

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
  2. John Lee Hooker – Have Mercy on Poor me
  3. Johnny Burgin – Old School Player
  4. Nirek Mokar & Sax Gordon – Twist a la Huchette
  5. Rod Pain and the Fulltime Lovers – Warm Tones
  6. Holler & the Bones – The Moon Hangs Over Darwin
  7. The A, B, C ,& D of Boogie – Low Down Dog Blues
  8. Rev Gary Davis – I’m So Tired of Being All Alone
  9. Tom Hambridge – Smarter Than I was
  10. Stormhorse – Dark Days are Over
  11. Chris Yakopcic – When it All Goes Wrong
  12. Mathias Lattin – Can’t Stop the Feeling
  13. Ira Walker – Be Alone
  14. Chad Rupp & The Sugar Roots – Easy Money
  15. Granvil Poynter – T Bird A Go Go
