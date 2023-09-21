Blues Power: 2023-09-21

- Frank Sultana – Out Jumped satan
- B.B King – Boogie Rock
- B.B King – Whole Lotta Meat
- Mathais Lattin – Who’s Been Loving on you?
- Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers – Burning Desire
- Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind – Cirque du Soleil
- Bob Corritore and Friends – Draw me Closer
- Tom Hambridge – Johnny Winter
- Manlio Milazzi & J.J Appleton – Crazy head
- Slim Harpo – Buzz me Babe
- Eddie Kirkland – I Must Have Done Somebody Wrong
- John Mooney – Sacred Ground
- Cedell Davis – Darlin’ (You Know I Love you)
- B.B King – Shake it up and Go
- The Honey Badgers – Since You’ve Been Mine
- Edu Souza – Grateful
- Chris Beard – One More Cry for Love
- Nick Wade – The Broken Hearted man
- B.B King – Telephone Blues
- E.G Kight – Come and Go Blues
- Nirek Mokar & Sax Gordon – Shuffle Chelou
Reader's opinions