Blues Power: 2023-09-21

  1. Frank Sultana – Out Jumped satan
  2. B.B King – Boogie Rock
  3. B.B King – Whole Lotta Meat
  4. Mathais Lattin – Who’s Been Loving on you?
  5. Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers – Burning Desire
  6. Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind – Cirque du Soleil
  7. Bob Corritore and Friends – Draw me Closer
  8. Tom Hambridge – Johnny Winter
  9. Manlio Milazzi & J.J Appleton – Crazy head
  10. Slim Harpo – Buzz me Babe
  11. Eddie Kirkland – I Must Have Done Somebody Wrong
  12. John Mooney – Sacred Ground
  13. Cedell Davis – Darlin’ (You Know I Love you)
  14. B.B King – Shake it up and Go
  15. The Honey Badgers – Since You’ve Been Mine
  16. Edu Souza – Grateful
  17. Chris Beard – One More Cry for Love
  18. Nick Wade – The Broken Hearted man
  19. B.B King – Telephone Blues
  20. E.G Kight – Come and Go Blues
  21. Nirek Mokar & Sax Gordon – Shuffle Chelou
