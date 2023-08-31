Blues Power: 2023-08-31

- Little G Weevil – Spy Ballon Blues
- Andy T-Nick Nixon band – Gat’s Salty Blues
- B.B King – You Upset me Baby
- Tomi Leino Trio – You Gotta Move on
- Coco Montoya – Late Last Night
- Greyhound’s Washboard Band – Fake News Blues
- Robert “Top” Thomas – One Thin Dime
- The Mighty Mojo Prophets – Cherry Red
- Dashwan Hickman and Charlie Hunter – Morn ing YTrain
- Omar & The Howlers – Leave Here Running
- Blind Roosevelt Graves – Crazy ‘Bout my Baby
- Mikey Junior – I’m Gonna Kill the Icecream Man
- Veronica Sbergia – Dope Head Blues
- Bobby Rush – Your’e Gonna Need a Man Like Me
- Glenn Schwartz – Daughter of Zion
- The Blues Project – Evolution
- Justine Blue – Bye Bye Big Bad Blues
- Gabe Carter – Anything you Need
- Ole Lonesome – Tejas Motel
- Jellybread – No Brag Just Facts
