Blues Power: 2023-08-31

Written by on August 31, 2023

  1. Little G Weevil – Spy Ballon Blues
  2. Andy T-Nick Nixon band – Gat’s Salty Blues
  3. B.B King – You Upset me Baby
  4. Tomi Leino Trio – You Gotta Move on
  5. Coco Montoya – Late Last Night
  6. Greyhound’s Washboard Band – Fake News Blues
  7. Robert “Top” Thomas – One Thin Dime
  8. The Mighty Mojo Prophets – Cherry Red
  9. Dashwan Hickman and Charlie Hunter – Morn ing YTrain
  10. Omar & The Howlers – Leave Here Running
  11. Blind Roosevelt Graves – Crazy ‘Bout my Baby
  12. Mikey Junior – I’m Gonna Kill the Icecream Man
  13. Veronica Sbergia – Dope Head Blues
  14. Bobby Rush – Your’e Gonna Need a Man Like Me
  15. Glenn Schwartz – Daughter of Zion
  16. The Blues Project – Evolution
  17. Justine Blue – Bye Bye Big Bad Blues
  18. Gabe Carter – Anything you Need
  19. Ole Lonesome – Tejas Motel
  20. Jellybread – No Brag Just Facts
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-08-31

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-08-31

Current track

Title

Artist