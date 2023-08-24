Blues Power: 2023-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2023

  1. Coco Montoya – Natural Born Love Machine
  2. Charley Booker – Rabbit Blues
  3. Omar & The Howlers – East Side Blues
  4. Mitch Woods – Blues For New Orleans
  5. Dashwan Hickman with Charlie Hunter – Shout
  6. Joel Astley – Bobby’s Place
  7. Frank Sultana – The Dark of the Night
  8. The Honey Badgers – Since Youv’e Been Mine
  9. The Honey Badgers – Shakin’
  10. Kid Thomas – Cozy Lounge Blues
  11. Big Joe Turner – SK Blues
  12. Big Maceo – Worried Life Blues
  13. Johnny Young – On the Road Again
  14. Little G Weevil – I Know Many Ways to Prove my Love
  15. The Blues Project – All Over the Map
  16. Dashwan Hickman with Charlie Hunter – Saints
