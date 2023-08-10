Blues Power: 2023-08-10

  1. Muddy Road – Down Home Blues
  2. Pat Ramsey – Georgia Swing
  3. Magic Slim and the Teardrops – Key to your Door
  4. Teresa James and the Rhythm tramps – Put the Squeeze on me
  5. R.J Mischo – She’s Good to me
  6. Nic Clark – How I Met the Blues
  7. Joel Astley – Candy Shop
  8. C Bone – Three Sweet Kisses
  9. Willie J Campbell – You Can’t Stop Her
  10. Sean Costello – It’s My Own Fault
  11. Jimmie Vaughan – Come Love
  12. Magic Sam – I Have the Same Old Blues
  13. Ray Beadle – Guitar and a Reason
  14. John Oliver and the Incoming Groove Band – Bluffing Man Blues
  15. Don Morrison – Trickle Down Blues
  16. Dust Radio – South of Nowhere
  17. Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys – George Fisk
  18. Eric Johanson – She is the Song
  19. Chickenbone Slim – Damn Good and Ready
  20. Mick Clarke – Baby Please Don’t Throw me Down
