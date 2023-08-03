Blues Power: 2023-08-03

  1. Willie J Campbell – Devil on my Shoulder
  2. Robert Jr Lockwood – Little Boy Blue
  3. Peetie Wheatstraw & Kokomo Arnold – When I get my Bonus
  4. Chickenbone Slim – I’m Buying
  5. Mick Clarke – I Sing um the Way I Feel um
  6. Soulful Femme – Crazy
  7. C Bone – I’ve got to Know
  8. Jo Fabro – Cold Comfort
  9. The Honey Badgers – Gunna Light a Cigarette
  10. Ray Beadle – Don’t Call me Baby
  11. Giles Robson – These Deep Blues
  12. Paul Oscher & Steve Guyger – All Night
  13. Etta Baker – One-Dime Blues
  14. The Hornets – I Ain’t Drunk
  15. Guitar Jack Wargo – Isn’t it a Pity
  16. The Boogie Men – When Your’e Ready
  17. Assaf Ayalon – Honey Baby
  18. Texas Scratch – I’d rather be Lucky Than good
  19. The Nick Moss Band – Bait in the Snare
  20. Willie J Campbell – Dockslidin’
