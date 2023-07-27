Blues Power: 2023-07-27

- Jo Fabro – Don’t Make a Liar out of me
- Professor Longhair – In the Night
- Muddy Waters (Landlady) – My Life is Ruined
- Sister Matthews and James Butler – Stand by me
- Mitch Grainger – Mississippi
- Giles Robson – Too Hot for the Devil
- Dr. John – Ramblin’ Man
- The Teskey Brothers – Remember the Time?
- Soulful Femme – Insane Asylum
- The Nick Moss Band – The Solution
- Tracy Nelson – Your Funeral My Trial
- J.J Cale – Call the Doctor
- Eddy and the Exciters – Eddy’s Rhythm Rocker
- Kokomo Arnold – Big Leg Mama
- Guy Belanger – Do I Move you
- Duanne Betts – Cold Dark
- Jimmy Bennett – Snow Sliding
- Franck Goldwasser – Don’t Give up on me, Baby
- Blue Recluse – Black Coffee
- Leonard “Lowdown” Brown – Let me Live my Life
- Shauj Murphy – Too Many Lovers
- Guy Belanger – Duck Soup
