Blues Power: 2023-07-27

Written by on July 27, 2023

  1. Jo Fabro – Don’t Make a Liar out of me
  2. Professor Longhair – In the Night
  3. Muddy Waters (Landlady) – My Life is Ruined
  4. Sister Matthews and James Butler – Stand by me
  5. Mitch Grainger – Mississippi
  6. Giles Robson – Too Hot for the Devil
  7. Dr. John – Ramblin’ Man
  8. The Teskey Brothers – Remember the Time?
  9. Soulful Femme – Insane Asylum
  10. The Nick Moss Band – The Solution
  11. Tracy Nelson – Your Funeral My Trial
  12. J.J Cale – Call the Doctor
  13. Eddy and the Exciters – Eddy’s Rhythm Rocker
  14. Kokomo Arnold – Big Leg Mama
  15. Guy Belanger – Do I Move you
  16. Duanne Betts – Cold Dark
  17. Jimmy Bennett – Snow Sliding
  18. Franck Goldwasser – Don’t Give up on me, Baby
  19. Blue Recluse – Black Coffee
  20. Leonard “Lowdown” Brown – Let me Live my Life
  21. Shauj Murphy – Too Many Lovers
  22. Guy Belanger – Duck Soup
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-07-27

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-07-27

Current track

Title

Artist