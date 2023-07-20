Blues Power: 2023-07-20

Written by on July 20, 2023

  1. Don Morrison – Good Loving Man
  2. Bobby Parker – Fast train
  3. Whose Muddy Shoes – Fool me Twice
  4. Franck Goldwasser – Who Needs this Mess!!??
  5. Jo Fabro – My Foolish pride
  6. Mississippi MacDonald – Blind Leading the Blind
  7. Tracy Nelson – I Did my Part
  8. Craig Atkins – Can’t Sleep Blues
  9. Byther Smith – Movin’ On
  10. Eddy & The Exciters – Let’s All Swing Out
  11. Albert King – Need you by my Side
  12. Mance Lipscomb – Mama Don’t Allow
  13. Shakey Jake Harris – Things is Alright
  14. Monster Mike Welch – Walking to my Baby
  15. Toby Walker – Take Her for a Little Drive
  16. Little Magic Sam – One Shoe
  17. The Nick Moss Band – Your Bark is Worse than your Bite
  18. Shaun Murphy – High Price to Pay
  19. Hubert Sumlin – Makes Me Think About the One I Had
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-07-20

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-07-20

Current track

Title

Artist