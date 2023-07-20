Blues Power: 2023-07-20

- Don Morrison – Good Loving Man
- Bobby Parker – Fast train
- Whose Muddy Shoes – Fool me Twice
- Franck Goldwasser – Who Needs this Mess!!??
- Jo Fabro – My Foolish pride
- Mississippi MacDonald – Blind Leading the Blind
- Tracy Nelson – I Did my Part
- Craig Atkins – Can’t Sleep Blues
- Byther Smith – Movin’ On
- Eddy & The Exciters – Let’s All Swing Out
- Albert King – Need you by my Side
- Mance Lipscomb – Mama Don’t Allow
- Shakey Jake Harris – Things is Alright
- Monster Mike Welch – Walking to my Baby
- Toby Walker – Take Her for a Little Drive
- Little Magic Sam – One Shoe
- The Nick Moss Band – Your Bark is Worse than your Bite
- Shaun Murphy – High Price to Pay
- Hubert Sumlin – Makes Me Think About the One I Had
