Blues Power: 2023-06-22

- Lloyd Spiegel – All the Cats are Grey
- Lazy Lester – I’m a Lover not a Fighter
- Nalle, Omar and Magic Slim – Mary Lee
- Shaun Murphy – Keep Your Head Above Water
- Little Magic Sam – Step Back
- Mike Bourne Band – Humpty Dumpty
- Billy the Kid and the Regulators – Sweet Honey Child
- Nathan James and Ben Hernandez – Made me Weep
- Little Milton – Homesick for my Baby
- Nigel Mack – Travellin’ Heavy
- Snooks Eaglin – You Call Everybody Sweetheart
- Lazy Lester – Irene
- Duke Robillard and his All-Star Band – Rumble
- Frank Sultana – Loving You
- Benjamin Vo – Sweet Like Honey
- Andrew Riverstone – Out on the Money Go Round
- Hazmat Modine – Too Fat to Fly
- Gaye Adegbalola – Winona
- D.K Harell – One for the Road
- Lazy Lester – Alligator Shuffle
Reader's opinions