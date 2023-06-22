Blues Power: 2023-06-22

  1. Lloyd Spiegel – All the Cats are Grey
  2. Lazy Lester – I’m a Lover not a Fighter
  3. Nalle, Omar and Magic Slim – Mary Lee
  4. Shaun Murphy – Keep Your Head Above Water
  5. Little Magic Sam – Step Back
  6. Mike Bourne Band – Humpty Dumpty
  7. Billy the Kid and the Regulators – Sweet Honey Child
  8. Nathan James and Ben Hernandez – Made me Weep
  9. Little Milton – Homesick for my Baby
  10. Nigel Mack – Travellin’ Heavy
  11. Snooks Eaglin – You Call Everybody Sweetheart
  12. Lazy Lester – Irene
  13. Duke Robillard and his All-Star Band – Rumble
  14. Frank Sultana – Loving You
  15. Benjamin Vo – Sweet Like Honey
  16. Andrew Riverstone – Out on the Money Go Round
  17. Hazmat Modine – Too Fat to Fly
  18. Gaye Adegbalola – Winona
  19. D.K Harell – One for the Road
  20. Lazy Lester – Alligator Shuffle
