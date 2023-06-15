Blues Power: 2023-06-15

  1. The Boogie Men – Mez
  2. Big Walter Horton – Can’t Help Myself
  3. Sweet Baby James and Rob Eyers – Thunder From the Sky
  4. Earl Hooker – Believe I’ll Settle Down
  5. Hazmat Modine – Walk it Off
  6. Dave Arcari – (Looks Like Your’e) Walking on Water
  7. Damon Smith – I Broke Your Heart Darlin’
  8. D.K Harrell – Hello Trouble
  9. Gaye Adegbalola – Ain’t Technology Grand
  10. Liza Ohlback – Becuase of You
  11. Benjamin Vo – Looking for my Baby
  12. Etta James and Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson – Please Send me Someone to Love
  13. Rory Gallagher – Whole lot of People
  14. Joanna Connor and the Wrecking Crew 23 – Highway Child
  15. Doug Demming and the Jewel Tones – Put it Down
  16. Mike Bourne Band featuring Johnny Burgin – Help Somebody
  17. Nigel Mack – Just One Man
  18. Fog Blues & Brass Band – Twelve Bar Prescription
  19. Selwyn Birchwood – My Own Worst Enemy
  20. Arlen Roth and Jerry Jemmott – Dowen Home Girl
  21. Earl Hooker – The Hucklebuck
