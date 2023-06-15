Blues Power: 2023-06-15

- The Boogie Men – Mez
- Big Walter Horton – Can’t Help Myself
- Sweet Baby James and Rob Eyers – Thunder From the Sky
- Earl Hooker – Believe I’ll Settle Down
- Hazmat Modine – Walk it Off
- Dave Arcari – (Looks Like Your’e) Walking on Water
- Damon Smith – I Broke Your Heart Darlin’
- D.K Harrell – Hello Trouble
- Gaye Adegbalola – Ain’t Technology Grand
- Liza Ohlback – Becuase of You
- Benjamin Vo – Looking for my Baby
- Etta James and Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson – Please Send me Someone to Love
- Rory Gallagher – Whole lot of People
- Joanna Connor and the Wrecking Crew 23 – Highway Child
- Doug Demming and the Jewel Tones – Put it Down
- Mike Bourne Band featuring Johnny Burgin – Help Somebody
- Nigel Mack – Just One Man
- Fog Blues & Brass Band – Twelve Bar Prescription
- Selwyn Birchwood – My Own Worst Enemy
- Arlen Roth and Jerry Jemmott – Dowen Home Girl
- Earl Hooker – The Hucklebuck
