Blues Power: 2023-06-08

  1. D.K Harrell – Honey Ain’t so Sweet
  2. Lowell Fulson – Chuck with the Boys
  3. Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson – Why am I Treated so Bad
  4. Mike Bourne Band – Golden Rule
  5. TNYFBB – It’s All Over
  6. Professor Longhair – Bald Head
  7. Jen Mize and the Rough ‘N Tumble – What They Don’t Know About me
  8. Micke Bjorklof & Blue Strip – Get Out
  9. Darren Watson – Be Careful with a Fool
  10. Lady Adrena – Good Girl Gone Bad
  11. William Clarke – Gambling for my Bread
  12. Poor Joe Williams – Somebody’s Been Borrowing my Stuff
  13. Bo Diddley – Crackin’ Up
  14. Charles Brown – In the City
  15. JW-Jones – Everything Now
  16. Max Wolff – Blow my Blues
  17. Liza Ohlback – If I had a Hammer
  18. Bobby Little – Mississippi Kind
  19. Duke Robillard and his All-Star Band – Lovin’ You
  20. Doctor Ross – Boogie Disease
  21. Selwyn Birchwood – Call me What you Want to
  22. Larry Taylor and the Taylor family Soul Blues Healers – Larry and Eddie Groove
