Blues Power: 2023-06-08

- D.K Harrell – Honey Ain’t so Sweet
- Lowell Fulson – Chuck with the Boys
- Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson – Why am I Treated so Bad
- Mike Bourne Band – Golden Rule
- TNYFBB – It’s All Over
- Professor Longhair – Bald Head
- Jen Mize and the Rough ‘N Tumble – What They Don’t Know About me
- Micke Bjorklof & Blue Strip – Get Out
- Darren Watson – Be Careful with a Fool
- Lady Adrena – Good Girl Gone Bad
- William Clarke – Gambling for my Bread
- Poor Joe Williams – Somebody’s Been Borrowing my Stuff
- Bo Diddley – Crackin’ Up
- Charles Brown – In the City
- JW-Jones – Everything Now
- Max Wolff – Blow my Blues
- Liza Ohlback – If I had a Hammer
- Bobby Little – Mississippi Kind
- Duke Robillard and his All-Star Band – Lovin’ You
- Doctor Ross – Boogie Disease
- Selwyn Birchwood – Call me What you Want to
- Larry Taylor and the Taylor family Soul Blues Healers – Larry and Eddie Groove
