Blues Power: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. Duke Robillard and his Allstar Band – Love Struck
  2. Rod Paine and the Fulltime Lovers – Dait Bait
  3. Black Ace – Beer Drinking Woman
  4. Darren Watson – WLTIF
  5. Lady Adrena – Travelling Woman
  6. 8 Ball Aitken – Wading Through Muddy Water
  7. Selwyn Birchwood – Hopeless Romantic
  8. Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Drive it Home
  9. Jen Mize and the Rough N’ Tumble – Out the Back of the House
  10. Clarence Davis – Goosa Farm
  11. Charlie Musslewhite – Finger Lickin’ Good
  12. Johnny “Guitar” Watson – Ruben
  13. Sonny Boy Williamson – Movin’ Out
  14. Bobby Little – That Killer B Sting
  15. Liza Ohlback – Watch My Smoke
  16. Smokey Smothers – Come on Rock Little Girl
  17. Alastair Greene – No Longer Amused
  18. Damon Smith – Push Right Through
  19. Snooks Eaglin – Traveling Mood
  20. Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Gypsy Soul
  21. Duke Robillard and his Allstar Band – Grrovin’ in the Swamp
