Blues Power: 2023-06-01

- Duke Robillard and his Allstar Band – Love Struck
- Rod Paine and the Fulltime Lovers – Dait Bait
- Black Ace – Beer Drinking Woman
- Darren Watson – WLTIF
- Lady Adrena – Travelling Woman
- 8 Ball Aitken – Wading Through Muddy Water
- Selwyn Birchwood – Hopeless Romantic
- Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Drive it Home
- Jen Mize and the Rough N’ Tumble – Out the Back of the House
- Clarence Davis – Goosa Farm
- Charlie Musslewhite – Finger Lickin’ Good
- Johnny “Guitar” Watson – Ruben
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Movin’ Out
- Bobby Little – That Killer B Sting
- Liza Ohlback – Watch My Smoke
- Smokey Smothers – Come on Rock Little Girl
- Alastair Greene – No Longer Amused
- Damon Smith – Push Right Through
- Snooks Eaglin – Traveling Mood
- Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Gypsy Soul
- Duke Robillard and his Allstar Band – Grrovin’ in the Swamp
