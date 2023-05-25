Blues Power: 2023-05-25

- Union Trading Company – Mr. Specter
- Lazy Lester – Tell Me Pretty Baby
- The Walters – Lovin’ with my Baby
- Selwyn Birchwood – Plenty More to be Grateful For
- Clarence Davis – Hoochie Mama
- Bob Corritore & Frineds – High Rise Blues
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin – Wish You Wouldn’t
- Gary Bernath & The Lights Out Band – Twenty Four Hours
- Fred Davis – Euclid Avenue
- Tony Holiday – She’s So Cold
- Foreday Riders – Saving for my Holidays
- Jimmy Dawkins – Ain’t Never Had Nothing
- Big Joe Williams – Brother James
- PD Martin – Artificial State of Misery
- Furry Lewis – Furry’s Blues
- Harpo Walker – Light of the Moon
- Fatih Kesimal – Hollywood Lights
- Mudslide Charley – Other Shoe
- Katy Raucher & The Spectrums – Love you Right
- Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Faceslap Swing No. 5
- Ike and Tina Turner – Early in the Morning
