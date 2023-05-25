Blues Power: 2023-05-25

  1. Union Trading Company – Mr. Specter
  2. Lazy Lester – Tell Me Pretty Baby
  3. The Walters – Lovin’ with my Baby
  4. Selwyn Birchwood – Plenty More to be Grateful For
  5. Clarence Davis – Hoochie Mama
  6. Bob Corritore & Frineds – High Rise Blues
  7. Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin – Wish You Wouldn’t
  8. Gary Bernath & The Lights Out Band – Twenty Four Hours
  9. Fred Davis – Euclid Avenue
  10. Tony Holiday – She’s So Cold
  11. Foreday Riders – Saving for my Holidays
  12. Jimmy Dawkins – Ain’t Never Had Nothing
  13. Big Joe Williams – Brother James
  14. PD Martin – Artificial State of Misery
  15. Furry Lewis – Furry’s Blues
  16. Harpo Walker – Light of the Moon
  17. Fatih Kesimal – Hollywood Lights
  18. Mudslide Charley – Other Shoe
  19. Katy Raucher & The Spectrums – Love you Right
  20. Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Faceslap Swing No. 5
  21. Ike and Tina Turner – Early in the Morning
