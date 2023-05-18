Blues Power: 2023-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2023

  1. Persia and the George Grifsas Trio – Muddyt Water
  2. Bob Corritore & Friends – Why are you so Mean to me
  3. Steve Guyger – Sunny Side of Love
  4. Fred Davis – Mighnight is Falling
  5. Lil’ Jimmy Redd and Ben Levin – Mailbox Blues
  6. Doug MacLeod – Hey Bartender
  7. Grainne Duffy – Dirt Woman Blues
  8. 8 Ball Aitken – Onkly Guiding Light
  9. Matt The Rumble Morrison – Polarised
  10. Dave Van Ronk – Gambler’s Blues
  11. Alabama Mike – Pine Bluff Arkansas (Big Fine Woman)
  12. Sister Lucille – Tell the World
  13. Bruce Katz Band – Where’s my Wallet
  14. Deuce ‘N a Quarter – I’m not Alone
  15. Craig Erikson – Modern Blues
  16. Brad “Guitar” Wilson – When you get to my House
  17. Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Going Round in Cirlces
  18. Fiona Boyes – Turnip patch
  19. Joe Krown – All of it
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-05-18

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-05-18

Current track

Title

Artist