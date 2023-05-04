Blues Power: 2023-05-04

  1. The Backlsiders – Emmett Till
  2. Sunny Blair – Step Back Baby
  3. Blue Smitty – Date Bait
  4. Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Give me all of your Lovin’
  5. Pat McDougall (with Kara Grainger) – Hot Soup and Ice Cream
  6. The Manic Blues – Black Eye Booze
  7. Kevin Fletcher – Must of Been a Dream
  8. Faith Kesimal – Groove Man
  9. Carson – Boogie
  10. The Backsliders – Sugar Babe
  11. Broderick Smith Band – The Girl with Green Eyes
  12. Angelo Leadbelly Rossi – Swinging Seventies
  13. Blues Arcadia – I’m Your Man
  14. Aida Cooper – I Don’t Need Your Body
  15. Blue Largo – What we Gotta do
  16. 8 Ball Aitken – Lonely Lonmg
  17. Doug MacLeod – Plaquemine
  18. Carson – Better Times Will Come About
  19. Joe Krown – Tribute to Fess
