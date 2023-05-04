Blues Power: 2023-05-04

- The Backlsiders – Emmett Till
- Sunny Blair – Step Back Baby
- Blue Smitty – Date Bait
- Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Give me all of your Lovin’
- Pat McDougall (with Kara Grainger) – Hot Soup and Ice Cream
- The Manic Blues – Black Eye Booze
- Kevin Fletcher – Must of Been a Dream
- Faith Kesimal – Groove Man
- Carson – Boogie
- The Backsliders – Sugar Babe
- Broderick Smith Band – The Girl with Green Eyes
- Angelo Leadbelly Rossi – Swinging Seventies
- Blues Arcadia – I’m Your Man
- Aida Cooper – I Don’t Need Your Body
- Blue Largo – What we Gotta do
- 8 Ball Aitken – Lonely Lonmg
- Doug MacLeod – Plaquemine
- Carson – Better Times Will Come About
- Joe Krown – Tribute to Fess
