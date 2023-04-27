Blues Power: 2023-04-27

  1. Blues Arcadia – More Than Less
  2. Byther Smith – I’m So Unhappy
  3. Albert King – Let’s have a Natural Ball
  4. Albert King – Corsscut Saw
  5. Aaron Pollock – You Geared me up
  6. Bob Corritore – I Needs To Be’d With
  7. Doug Macleod – I’m Gone
  8. Blues Arcadia – Broadway Chapel
  9. Blues Arcadia – Dollar Bill
  10. Albert King – Why are you so Mean to me
  11. Albert King – I Walked All Night Long
  12. Albert King – Born Under a Bad Sign
  13. Moody Smith & The Speculators – My Baby Loves me the Most
  14. Duece ‘N A Quarter – Blues Leave me Alone
  15. Diane Blues All-Star Band – Be My Side
  16. Johnny King – Itchin’ at the Foot
  17. Albert King – One Night
