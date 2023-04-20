Blues Power: 2023-04-20

Written by on April 20, 2023

  1. Chain – Judgement
  2. Clarence Gatemouth Brown – St Louis Blues
  3. Clarence Gatemouth Brown with Roy Clark – The drifter
  4. Jimmy Dawkins – You’ve Got to Keep on Trying
  5. Gurf Morlix – Miss Nellie’s Place
  6. Dom Turner and the Rural Blues Project – Hellhound on my Trail
  7. Tony Holiday – Trouble
  8. Deuce ‘N A Quarter – Doing Wrong
  9. Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia – My Business
  10. Roosevelt Sykes – Sputnik
  11. Al King – Think Twice before you Speak
  12. Savoy Brown – Going Down South
  13. Alabama Mike – Goodbye Tamika
  14. Marc Broussard – I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water
  15. Dean Zucchero – Big Boiss Boy
  16. Bruce Katz Band – Tides are Turning
  17. Fiona Boyes – Love Changing Blues
  18. Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Crossfire
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Roots & Branches: 2023-04-20

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-04-20

Current track

Title

Artist