Blues Power: 2023-04-20

- Chain – Judgement
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown – St Louis Blues
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown with Roy Clark – The drifter
- Jimmy Dawkins – You’ve Got to Keep on Trying
- Gurf Morlix – Miss Nellie’s Place
- Dom Turner and the Rural Blues Project – Hellhound on my Trail
- Tony Holiday – Trouble
- Deuce ‘N A Quarter – Doing Wrong
- Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia – My Business
- Roosevelt Sykes – Sputnik
- Al King – Think Twice before you Speak
- Savoy Brown – Going Down South
- Alabama Mike – Goodbye Tamika
- Marc Broussard – I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water
- Dean Zucchero – Big Boiss Boy
- Bruce Katz Band – Tides are Turning
- Fiona Boyes – Love Changing Blues
- Raphael Wressnig and Igor Prado – Crossfire
Reader's opinions