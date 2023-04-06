Blues Power: 2023-04-06

- Fiona Boyes – Devil Made me do it
- Muddy Waters – Still A Fool
- Muddy Waters – Water Boy Water Boy
- Muddy Waters – Trouble No More
- Fran Pegg – Gin House Blues
- Rip Lee Pryor – Stuck on Stupid
- Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – Bye Bye
- Ten Years After – Uncle Jam
- Otis Taylor – Resurrection Blues
- Muddy Waters – I Done Got Wise
- Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business
- Muddy Waters – You Can’t Lose What You Never Had
- Muddy Waters – Diamonds at Your Feet
- Muddy Waters – Country Blues
- Muddy Waters – Blow Wind Blow
- Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia – Fool Never Learns
- The Ozdemirs – Heap See
- Big Harp George – Take a Knee
- Deb Callahan – Crazy Ride
- Matt Andersen – So Low, Solo
- Muddy Waters – Long Distance
- Fiona Boyes – Ramblified Revisited
