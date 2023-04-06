Blues Power: 2023-04-06

  1. Fiona Boyes – Devil Made me do it
  2. Muddy Waters – Still A Fool
  3. Muddy Waters – Water Boy Water Boy
  4. Muddy Waters – Trouble No More
  5. Fran Pegg – Gin House Blues
  6. Rip Lee Pryor – Stuck on Stupid
  7. Katy Raucher & the Spectrums – Bye Bye
  8. Ten Years After – Uncle Jam
  9. Otis Taylor – Resurrection Blues
  10. Muddy Waters – I Done Got Wise
  11. Rhythm Krewe – Unfinished Business
  12. Muddy Waters – You Can’t Lose What You Never Had
  13. Muddy Waters – Diamonds at Your Feet
  14. Muddy Waters – Country Blues
  15. Muddy Waters – Blow Wind Blow
  16. Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia – Fool Never Learns
  17. The Ozdemirs – Heap See
  18. Big Harp George – Take a Knee
  19. Deb Callahan – Crazy Ride
  20. Matt Andersen – So Low, Solo
  21. Muddy Waters – Long Distance
  22. Fiona Boyes – Ramblified Revisited
