Best Kept Secret: 2025-05-30

- Lloyd Banks – Despite My Mistakes ft Styles P
- John Robinson – Same NRG
- Cookin Soul x Westside Gunn – Bonus 1 ft Action Bronson
- Boldy James & Real Bd Man – It Factor ft El-P
- Exile – Time Has Come ft Slum Village
- The Foreign Exchange – All That You Are ft Median
- Afu-Ra – Whirlwind Thru Cities
- Big Noyd – Louder ft Prodigy
- 7xvethegenius – Dirty Nikes
- Black Milk & Fat Ray – Cane ft Guilty Simpson
- Benny The Butcher – $ & Power ft Skylar Blatt
- Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – Hungry 4 Da Market
- Redman – Lalala ft Method Man
- The Pharcyde &1999 Write The Future – Phabulous
- Da Lench Mob – Freedom Got An A.K.
- Rodney O & Joe Cooley – Humps For The Blvd
- Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
- 2Pac & The Outlawz – Black Jesus
- Canibus – N__nometry
- All Natural – Queens Get The Money (Remix) ft Spotlite
- Bronze Nazareth – The Pain
- MF Doom – KON KARNE
- Jedi Mind Tricks – Contra ft Killa Sha
- Big Shug – Soundcheck
- Eminem – Just Don’t Give A Fuck
