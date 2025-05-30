Best Kept Secret: 2025-05-30

  1. Lloyd Banks – Despite My Mistakes ft Styles P
  2. John Robinson – Same NRG
  3. Cookin Soul x Westside Gunn – Bonus 1 ft Action Bronson
  4. Boldy James & Real Bd Man – It Factor ft El-P
  5. Exile – Time Has Come ft Slum Village
  6. The Foreign Exchange – All That You Are ft Median
  7. Afu-Ra – Whirlwind Thru Cities
  8. Big Noyd – Louder ft Prodigy
  9. 7xvethegenius – Dirty Nikes
  10. Black Milk & Fat Ray – Cane ft Guilty Simpson
  11. Benny The Butcher – $ & Power ft Skylar Blatt
  12. Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – Hungry 4 Da Market
  13. Redman – Lalala ft Method Man
  14. The Pharcyde &1999 Write The Future – Phabulous
  15. Da Lench Mob – Freedom Got An A.K.
  16. Rodney O & Joe Cooley – Humps For The Blvd
  17. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
  18. 2Pac & The Outlawz – Black Jesus
  19. Canibus – N__nometry
  20. All Natural – Queens Get The Money (Remix) ft Spotlite
  21. Bronze Nazareth – The Pain
  22. MF Doom – KON KARNE
  23. Jedi Mind Tricks – Contra ft Killa Sha
  24. Big Shug – Soundcheck
  25. Eminem – Just Don’t Give A Fuck
